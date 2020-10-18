Letter to the Editor, Oct. 19, 2020: Using drugs for COVID-19 can cause supply shortage

Using drugs for COVID-19

can cause supply shortage

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic puts many local and national businesses in a tumultuous situation, there needs to be further action taken to protect supplies of prescription drug medications for Virginia's citizens with pre-existing conditions. This pandemic still is a long way from over, and while there is appreciation for the Virginia health commissioner’s concern over these supplies, there must be consequences for physicians who prescribe medications to treat COVID-19 that are not proved to cure it.

Several drug shortages are possible if doctors overprescribe or hoard certain medications. The drugs mentioned in a March news story in the RTD include chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, mefloquine and azithromycin. The list, however, can be expanded to include remdesivir, normally used to treat other viral infections like SARS, MERS and, in some cases, HIV and hepatitis C. According to a recent article from The Guardian, hospitals in the United Kingdom began rationing remdesivir, allowing only for patients in need of oxygen with COVID-19 to receive the drug. Similar problems currently plague U.S. hospitals as well, as many hospitals do not have enough remdesivir in supply to treat all COVID-19 patients.