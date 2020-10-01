Letter to the Editor, Oct. 2, 2020: City registrar's staff doing outstanding job

City registrar's staff

doing outstanding job

I have voted in every presidential election since I came of age a long time ago. This was the first time I voted early, and I want to compliment the folks at the city of Richmond’s Office of the General Registrar. Not only were they prepared for large numbers of people, but they also went to all lengths necessary to protect voters from the coronavirus. The lines moved quickly, people maintained their social distance and the hand sanitizer was abundant. Every voting station was disinfected, not on the hour or half-hour but immediately after a voter left. Never in the whole process did my hands touch anything not disinfected. I felt safer there than in any commercial buildings I have been in since the pandemic began. When so many are trying to suppress the vote, it was heartwarming to be around people who value and protect that right.