Letter to the Editor, Oct. 2, 2020: Everyone tries to pay as little tax as possible
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 2, 2020: Everyone tries to pay as little tax as possible

Everyone tries to pay

as little tax as possible

Editor Times Dispatch:

The majority of members of Congress are doing the same thing that President Donald Trump is doing, attempting to pay as little as possible when it comes to taxes, as are most of us. When individuals have accountants and CPAs do their taxes, those agencies are working for their clients to prepare and reduce their tax bill. If an individual fails to include information that would be beneficial to the tax preparer, the individual stands to lose a tax advantage. Trump, as do all billionaires, has the means to make sure no information is left unreported. So is the real cause of the recent uproar a matter of tax preparation issues or politics?

Thomas Hughes.

Richmond.

