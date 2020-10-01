Letter to the Editor, Oct. 2, 2020: Political divisiveness endangering country

Political divisiveness

endangering country

Like correspondent W. Baxter Perkinson Jr., I truly am frightened about the direction our country is taking. The abject hatred of President Donald Trump seems to control every aspect of our lives. I am afraid to put a Trump sign in my yard or display any sticker on my cars that support the president. A logical discussion of a difference of opinion no longer is possible. Our country is at a crossroads that will determine whether we still are a democratic republic or a one-party state. I hope that some of my Democratic friends wisely will chose and do not opt for what happens now in our cities almost nightly. As does Perkinson, I express my hope that one day we again will be able to converse with one another.