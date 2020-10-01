Letter to the Editor. Oct. 2, 2020: Principles, not people, for Monument Avenue

Principles, not people,

for Monument Avenue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There is something noble about an equestrian statue — regardless of the person on top — a horse being one of the Almighty’s most noble creations. With the removal of Monument Avenue’s statues, what excellent concepts should take their place? The new works should be admirable, not only in keeping with the architectural dignity of this splendid avenue but also in honor of certain noble ideals that took root in Virginia.

One of the greatest human rights reforms in history was passed in Richmond in 1786: America’s first law granting religious freedom. The immortal ideals of the Bill of Rights were conceived by Virginia Founding Fathers. Patrick Henry called America to independence with his “Give me liberty or give me death” address at St. John’s Church. African American civil rights leaders spoke truth to power here in their time.