Letter to the Editor. Oct. 2, 2020: Principles, not people, for Monument Avenue

Principles, not people,
for Monument Avenue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is something noble about an equestrian statue — regardless of the person on top — a horse being one of the Almighty’s most noble creations. With the removal of Monument Avenue’s statues, what excellent concepts should take their place? The new works should be admirable, not only in keeping with the architectural dignity of this splendid avenue but also in honor of certain noble ideals that took root in Virginia.
One of the greatest human rights reforms in history was passed in Richmond in 1786: America’s first law granting religious freedom. The immortal ideals of the Bill of Rights were conceived by Virginia Founding Fathers. Patrick Henry called America to independence with his “Give me liberty or give me death” address at St. John’s Church. African American civil rights leaders spoke truth to power here in their time.
In a future plan for Monument Avenue, one can imagine beautiful spaces devoted to the ideals of freedom and democracy. These areas would be monuments to principles, not personalities. Thus, we would avoid even more contention about whose bodies should be enshrined in bronze. Modern works of art also should be avoided, as these always are controversial and not to everyone’s taste.
We might consider green spaces graced by grand fountains, surrounded by notable inscriptions by Virginia’s Founding Fathers and historic civil rights leaders. Each space would be devoted to an important freedom granted to Americans: freedom of speech, the press, religion and assembly; women’s suffrage; and civil rights for the disenfranchised. A blue-ribbon committee could elicit funds from individuals and groups interested in presenting the finest ideals of our leaders for a better society and government. Monument Avenue, in effect, would become Freedom Avenue — if not in name, in concept — and would be a boulevard in which all of our citizens could take pride.
Suzanne Munson.
Henrico.