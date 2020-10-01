Letter to the Editor, Oct. 2, 2020: Wait until all facts are in before making judgment

Wait until all facts are in

before making judgment

I read the recent letter from correspondent William Francis, who defended the ethics of James Comey. I, too, graduated from the lauded Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William & Mary under the tutelage of the esteemed Dean Dudley W. Woodbridge. Among many things he taught was to not judge a case until all the facts are in. Maybe Francis missed the wonderful experience I had, but any good lawyer should know such a basic concept. The investigation of Comey's acts is not concluded. I suggest that we wait until all the facts are in before we applaud Comey's fitness to teach ethics.