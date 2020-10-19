Letter to the Editor, Oct. 20, 2020: Don't rush to rural areas for solar installations

Don't rush to rural areas
for solar installations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Solar power evidently is essential for Virginia, but placement of generating facilities is crucial, considering long-range objectives to best serve the commonwealth. Has there been a statewide study, indicating potential places for large solar facilities where the least harm will befall the beautiful plants, animals, woods, streams and rivers of the gem that is Virginia?
About 12 years ago, in South Boston, Gov. Tim Kaine and Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Preston Bryant eloquently spoke about the importance of preserving Southside’s unspoiled land, because so much of Virginia already had been developed. Today, many industrial solar projects are being proposed in various Southside counties, apparently because land significantly is less expensive than in more populated areas.
The Southern Environmental Law Center’s March 2017 policy brief, "The Environmental Review of Solar Farms in the Southeast U.S.," expresses the view that large solar projects (apart from residential or community solar installations) should be located whenever possible upon land that already is disturbed, including rooftops of existing buildings, closed landfills and other places where wildlife habitat and watersheds will be the least disrupted.
Decisions about solar facility locations should not be made in a hurry. Short-term money might mean long-term loss on many levels. “Mitigation” is not a replacement for harm. How can we possibly know a unique watershed or beautiful habitat will not be harmed? Do nonlocal solar companies really have a county’s best interests at heart? How many truly local jobs will result? Unanswered questions abound.
Janet F. Early.
Charlotte Court House.