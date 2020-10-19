Letter to the Editor, Oct. 20, 2020: Don't rush to rural areas for solar installations

Don't rush to rural areas

for solar installations

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Solar power evidently is essential for Virginia, but placement of generating facilities is crucial, considering long-range objectives to best serve the commonwealth. Has there been a statewide study, indicating potential places for large solar facilities where the least harm will befall the beautiful plants, animals, woods, streams and rivers of the gem that is Virginia?

About 12 years ago, in South Boston, Gov. Tim Kaine and Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Preston Bryant eloquently spoke about the importance of preserving Southside’s unspoiled land, because so much of Virginia already had been developed. Today, many industrial solar projects are being proposed in various Southside counties, apparently because land significantly is less expensive than in more populated areas.