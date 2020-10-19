Letter to the Editor, Oct. 20, 2020: Support Amendment 1 to end gerrymandering

Support Amendment 1
to end gerrymandering
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia voters have an opportunity to advance fairness and civility in elections by voting "yes" on the Amendment 1 question on the ballot, which states: “Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission … responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines.”
While not perfect, the amendment addresses a long-standing and growing cancer to democracy: high-tech gerrymandering. Since the advent of political parties in America, legislators drawing their own districts have been problematic. The famous “gerrymander” district was drawn in 1812. The practice of letting legislators pick their voters instead of voters picking legislators completely has gotten out of hand. Computer models utilized by cynical political operatives have perfected the dark art of minimizing voter impact.
Having worked as an aide to U.S. Sen. John W. Warner, R-Va., and President Ronald Reagan, I saw how Democrats manipulated the system during the 1980s, and in the 1990s witnessed redistricting to force U.S. Rep. George Allen, R-7th, into the district held by U.S. Rep. Tom Bliley, R-3rd and 7th. Count this in the “be careful what you ask for” column. It wasn’t long, 2010, before the shoe was on the other foot and Republicans joined Democrats in the role of partisan manipulators of the process. Citizen activists had enough and prepared for the 2020 redistricting with the creation of the OneVirginia2021 Foundation, a bipartisan effort led by Brian Cannon, to stop the assault on representative democracy. The result was a hard-fought victory over many years to place Amendment 1 on the ballot for citizen affirmation. Please vote "yes" in support of Amendment 1.
Gary Byler,
Chairman, Coastal Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
Virginia Beach.