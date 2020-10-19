Letter to the Editor, Oct. 20, 2020: Support Amendment 1 to end gerrymandering

Support Amendment 1

to end gerrymandering

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia voters have an opportunity to advance fairness and civility in elections by voting "yes" on the Amendment 1 question on the ballot, which states: “Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission … responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines.”

While not perfect, the amendment addresses a long-standing and growing cancer to democracy: high-tech gerrymandering. Since the advent of political parties in America, legislators drawing their own districts have been problematic. The famous “gerrymander” district was drawn in 1812. The practice of letting legislators pick their voters instead of voters picking legislators completely has gotten out of hand. Computer models utilized by cynical political operatives have perfected the dark art of minimizing voter impact.