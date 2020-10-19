Letter to the Editor, Oct. 20, 2020: Teach firearm safety in schools and beyond

Teach firearm safety

in schools and beyond

There are an estimated 250 million to 300 million firearms in the United States. Gunpolicy.org reports that in Virginia, approximately 48% of homes have firearms. When discussing potential gun control measures, proponents of gun control say they do not want to come into our homes and take our guns. This leads to the concern as to how to protect our children from firearms in the home. Like protecting them from kitchen knives, training and supervision are the keys.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, hospitalizations for unintentional firearm injuries are increasing, primarily in the 15-34 age group. Gov. Ralph Northam has stated that the safety of children is a high priority. Combine these two ideas. Age-appropriate firearm safety classes should be incorporated into our public and home-school curricula. This also should include time on a firing range for high school students. Target shooting teaches patience, self-control and self-confidence. Firearm safety classes taught throughout the entire 12 years of schooling will serve to teach firearm safety rules that will follow students into adulthood. Several hundred children are injured or killed by automobiles every year, yet we still teach automobile safety and have driving classes in school for those dangerous machines. Let’s do the same with firearms to accomplish the same positive result as with driving classes.