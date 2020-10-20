Letter to the Editor, Oct. 21, 2020: Offshore wind project will boost economy, add jobs

Offshore wind project will

boost economy, add jobs

In a recent Letter to the Editor, “Business support needed to lower carbon emissions,” correspondent Sky N. Kincaid calls for businesses to commit to cutting carbon emissions. I agree, and that’s why I’m hopeful about the installation of an offshore wind farm in Virginia Beach, a landmark moment for the renewable energy industry. Two pilot turbines for the project already have been installed and are starting to generate power. As the biggest offshore wind project in the nation, it also could elevate Virginia’s role in this emerging and growing industry. A recent study found that it could create 5,200 jobs and generate $740 million in economic activity over the next few years on the East Coast. As a lifelong Virginian, I look forward to what the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project will bring to the commonwealth and beyond. The economic benefits of the wind farm will help facilitate many positive changes in the community, contribute to tax revenue and job growth in the wind industry, and improve economic security in Virginia. The offshore wind farm project also will expand the production and utilization of clean energy in the area — serving as an example for the rest of the commonwealth and the nation as we shift toward a clean energy economy and work to cut carbon emissions. At completion, it will power 660,000 Virginia homes with clean energy. It’s only the beginning, but I’m looking forward to the clean energy and jobs the project will bring.