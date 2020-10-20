Letter to the Editor, Oct. 21, 2020: Trump defies critics by promoting world peace

Trump defies critics by

promoting world peace

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently learned that Donald Trump is the first president since Jimmy Carter 40 years ago not to get America involved in a large-scale military conflict or war. When Trump was first elected, I remember so many of the pundits said he was too unstable, too belligerent and that our military almost certainly would be sent all around the world to destroy anyone who upset his fragile ego.

Instead, it seems Trump has ushered in a time of peace for our country unprecedented in recent memory. When you combine his measured use of our military with the peace deals he helped broker between Israel and other Middle Eastern countries that many experts said never could happen, it’s clear the doomsayers were wrong, even if they refuse to admit it.

Trump’s opponents focus on his abrasive and rude personality, and say such a person is not fit to be president because he is not a good role model. I can understand that perspective, but what I hope is that people would recognize that, despite his unpleasant demeanor, Trump really has done much good for America and the world during his first term.