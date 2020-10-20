Letter to the Editor, Oct. 21, 2020: Wearing a mask in public can reduce risk of illness

Wearing a mask in public

can reduce risk of illness

Massachusetts, especially the Boston metro area, was hit hard in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. In early May, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker instituted a statewide requirement to wear masks, with a potential $300 fine for not doing so, among other firm measures. Currently, Massachusetts’ seven-day average of positive test results is 1.6%, well below the 4.7% in Virginia, as reported in the RTD on Oct. 16. Since June 3, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in that state has risen by 36,491, while Virginia’s total rose by 116,036.

Since our return, I have witnessed noncompliance by at least one, and typically more, individuals at the grocery store, big- and medium-box stores, hardware stores and gas stations. The exceptions are drug stores and the ABC store. It continues to boggle my mind that some individuals seem to care so little for the health and well-being of their fellow Americans by refusing to take the one simple step that experts in the field tell us greatly could curtail this pandemic and allow the country to more quickly return to some sense of normalcy. Why is wearing a mask not considered a civic and patriotic duty? In Massachusetts, I felt a sense of civic solidarity. Back home, every time I venture out, I am reminded of the divisiveness that currently prevails in our society. Disparaging remarks about mask-wearing by President Donald Trump and would-be leaders like U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade most certainly contribute to our inability to get a handle on the pandemic. Be a patriot, wear a mask.