Letter to the Editor, Oct. 22, 2020: Address problems instead of denying they exist

Address problems instead

of denying they exist

It is an acrimonious season. Many letters are published: Vote for him; vote for her; we are good; they are bad. But other letters call for unity and deplore our hostilities. Abraham Lincoln's first inaugural address described a similar time: "We are not enemies, but friends" he urged in his final paragraph. Sadly, many in his audience did not listen, and the Civil War followed.

When we get to this place of standing up, many will wish to stay seated in deference to their like-minded thinkers. But the Civil War taught us that this does not work. We speak a pledge asserting that we are "indivisible." Do we still believe it? We disagree, and we have the right to propose different solutions to the same problems. But none of us is entitled to pretend that a problem does not exist, simply in order to protect our group of like-minded thinkers from having to deal with it. Remember this when the election is over.