Celler's role essential

to passage of amendment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Successful congressional legislation demands teamwork and bipartisan cooperation, so thank you to the RTD for publishing an editorial from The Roanoke Times spotlighting U.S. Rep. Richard Poff, R-Va., whom the editorial said was an architect of the 25th Amendment, the 1967 law that is much discussed today.

Presidential succession is the guidance offered in the 25th Amendment, and the 45th U.S. president’s erratic behavior and less-than-complete health reports have compelled scholars and pundits to consider whether this law could be applied.

In praising Poff, do not throw shade on 25th Amendment co-sponsor U.S. Rep. Emanuel Celler, D-N.Y., who was the longtime chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

“Being a sponsor, though is not the same thing as being an architect,” said the editorial. Damning with such faint praise is foul.