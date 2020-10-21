Letter to the Editor, Oct. 22, 2020: Insurers must put people before profits

Insurers must put

people before profits

I am writing in response to the op-ed by Chris Peace and Roslyn Dance. I worked for more than 25 years to pass, implement and enforce federal law requiring insurers to cover mental health and substance use disorder (MH/SUD) like other medical conditions. The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) is not a mandate for this coverage. It simply prohibits health plans from imposing discriminatory barriers on accessing benefits not placed on other medical conditions. Despite passage of this in 2008, insurers largely are noncomplaint, even during the coronavirus pandemic when MH/SUD conditions and mortality have skyrocketed. A recent administration report found that overdose rates increased by 42% nationally. A study of nonfatal overdose rates at the emergency care department at VCU Medical Center showed overdoses had increased more than 100% from the year before.