Letter to the Editor, Oct. 22, 2020: Insurers must put people before profits

Insurers must put
people before profits
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am writing in response to the op-ed by Chris Peace and Roslyn Dance. I worked for more than 25 years to pass, implement and enforce federal law requiring insurers to cover mental health and substance use disorder (MH/SUD) like other medical conditions. The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) is not a mandate for this coverage. It simply prohibits health plans from imposing discriminatory barriers on accessing benefits not placed on other medical conditions. Despite passage of this in 2008, insurers largely are noncomplaint, even during the coronavirus pandemic when MH/SUD conditions and mortality have skyrocketed. A recent administration report found that overdose rates increased by 42% nationally. A study of nonfatal overdose rates at the emergency care department at VCU Medical Center showed overdoses had increased more than 100% from the year before.
Now is not the time for large insurers like United Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to stop reimbursing for telehealth, which is essential to people suffering from these conditions. Insurers continue to ignore federal law requiring equal coverage for MH/SUD, and state and federal regulators largely have let them discriminate, thereby allowing insurers to cost-shift this care onto public programs financed by taxpayers.
Regulators should audit plans for MHPAEA compliance and post their findings on public websites prior to open enrollment. These findings should include the name of the plan and number and types of parity violations. Armed with this information, families affected by these illnesses can talk to employers about plans that violate the law and remind employers they are subject to that law. Those in the individual market could choose a plan with better MH/SUD options. Double-digit profit margins enjoyed by those in the insurance industry need to be plowed back into providing coverage and reimbursement for MH/SUD. It’s time insurers started putting people over profits.
Carol McDaid-Shinholser,
Parity Enforcement Coalition.
Mechanicsville.