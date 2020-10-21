Letter to the Editor, Oct. 22, 2020: Time for a reckoning over Dominion actions

Time for a reckoning
over Dominion actions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Patrick Wilson for his recent exposé on Dominion Energy. His attention to detail and the facts he presented both were startling and shocking. It was the most revealing exposé I ever have read in the RTD. Now the question remains: Where do we go from here?
Anyone who was an elected official, an appointed official or a state employee who participated in the meetings with Dominion Energy, or knew of the meetings where Dominion Energy was allowed to submit, in writing, its requirements and demands on how it would operate immediately needs to be removed from office, terminated or dismissed. These individuals are caregivers of the commonwealth and their No. 1 priority is to serve and protect the citizens of the commonwealth. Yet they did nothing. They need to be held accountable.
Those employees and agents of Dominion Energy who instigated or participated in these meetings or provided any guidance need to be banned from ever contacting or meeting with any state official on behalf of Dominion Energy. And the ban should include any meeting with state officials on behalf of any entity. All laws, rules, regulations, pricing, project budgets or expense guidelines need to be wiped off the books for any event where Dominion Virginia Power was a participant. Any monies owed to their customers due to these actions or inactions needs to immediately be refunded.
Lastly, the State Corporation Commission needs to become involved and look into the monopolistic actions of Dominion Energy and what can be done to rein it in. Perhaps it is time to cut it down to size and give some slices of the cake to Rappahannock Electric, Appalachian Power or another entity. As my grandmother used to say, a little competition is a good thing and severe competition is a blessing.
Stephen Blissert.
Midlothian.