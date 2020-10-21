Letter to the Editor, Oct. 22, 2020: Time for a reckoning over Dominion actions

Time for a reckoning

over Dominion actions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Patrick Wilson for his recent exposé on Dominion Energy. His attention to detail and the facts he presented both were startling and shocking. It was the most revealing exposé I ever have read in the RTD. Now the question remains: Where do we go from here?

Anyone who was an elected official, an appointed official or a state employee who participated in the meetings with Dominion Energy, or knew of the meetings where Dominion Energy was allowed to submit, in writing, its requirements and demands on how it would operate immediately needs to be removed from office, terminated or dismissed. These individuals are caregivers of the commonwealth and their No. 1 priority is to serve and protect the citizens of the commonwealth. Yet they did nothing. They need to be held accountable.