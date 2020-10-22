Letter to the Editor, Oct. 23, 2020: Chambers off the mark on Amendment 1 op-ed

Chambers off the mark

on Amendment 1 op-ed

Henry L. Chambers Jr., in his recent op-ed, “The truth about Amendment 1,” asserts that “The Virginia Redistricting Commission would … give the Republican Party a stronger hand in redistricting than it would have if the 2021 General Assembly managed the process itself.” As proof, he points out that the proposed 16-member, equally balanced, bipartisan commission must approve any redistricting plan by a two-thirds majority. Under these rules, “If the Democratic legislators [in the General Assembly] were unanimous in support of a map, they must convince two of the [commission’s] four Republican legislators to vote with them. Functionally, Republicans would have a veto over the redistricting maps that they would not have in the General Assembly.”