Letter to the Editor, Oct. 23, 2020: Chambers off the mark on Amendment 1 op-ed

Chambers off the mark
on Amendment 1 op-ed
Editor, Times-Dispatch
Henry L. Chambers Jr., in his recent op-ed, “The truth about Amendment 1,” asserts that “The Virginia Redistricting Commission would … give the Republican Party a stronger hand in redistricting than it would have if the 2021 General Assembly managed the process itself.” As proof, he points out that the proposed 16-member, equally balanced, bipartisan commission must approve any redistricting plan by a two-thirds majority. Under these rules, “If the Democratic legislators [in the General Assembly] were unanimous in support of a map, they must convince two of the [commission’s] four Republican legislators to vote with them. Functionally, Republicans would have a veto over the redistricting maps that they would not have in the General Assembly.”
Clearly the reverse is true. If Republicans were the majority party, any map they redrew would require the support of at least two of the commission’s Democratic legislators, giving Democrats the same veto power.
The amendment is not “an insignificant move” to nonpartisan redistricting, but a crucial change that will create a buffer preventing whichever party is in power from having unilateral control over illogical redistricting (gerrymandering) to further its own political agenda. Surely this “veto power” is the express purpose of the amendment. And that’s the truth.
David P. Ekey.
Richmond.