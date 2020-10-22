Letter to the Editor, Oct. 23, 2020: Put health of planet above party ideology

Put health of planet

above party ideology

It's been a tough and tragic 2020 on just about every level, and climate change remains a factor in all of it. With health issues growing more extreme, devastating fires and droughts, and changes in investment advice, more companies and organizations have announced changes and a belief that climate change is real and human-driven. My hope is that others will be convinced to let go of wishful thinking and get on board with programs to drive down the use of fossil fuels, change the ways we shop and live, and put a price on carbon with a fee that will return a dividend to consumers. It’s the fair and sensible way to help wean us off the century-long habit of “gassing up” and using plastics that never will disappear but only choke the planet.

We can do this. We’ve made giant changes before — for reasons of war and economic hardships — and we have the brains, will and fortitude to change our country and our world into a better, safer, more habitable home. The media can — and should — play a big role in helping the public understand and overcome the challenges ahead. Let’s get back to science and logic and caring for each other. There are bills in both the U.S. House and the Senate to put a price on carbon — with the best ones including a dividend given back to those who need it most. Think about all of it and when you vote, think big. What is more important: your party or the planet?