Letter to the Editor, Oct. 23, 2020: Reader touts Warner for integrity, service to Va.

Reader touts Warner for

integrity, service to Va.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., is an outstanding lawmaker who brings both sides of the aisle together in Congress to address problems. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment is his service as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he served for the past three years in leading the Senate’s analysis of President Donald Trump's involvement with Russia and Ukraine. He led an outstanding review of one of our nation’s most critical issues, with presidential involvement in security matters. Warner’s many accomplishments are related to health care, service to military families and strengthening our economy during the current recession. He was a leader in addressing our massive economic problems in the COVID-19 pandemic. These stimulus bills were written to serve individuals, small businesses, large businesses, hospitals and public health, federal safety nets, local governments and public education.