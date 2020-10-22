Letter to the Editor, Oct. 23, 2020: Reader touts Warner for integrity, service to Va.

Reader touts Warner for
integrity, service to Va.
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., is an outstanding lawmaker who brings both sides of the aisle together in Congress to address problems. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment is his service as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he served for the past three years in leading the Senate’s analysis of President Donald Trump's involvement with Russia and Ukraine. He led an outstanding review of one of our nation’s most critical issues, with presidential involvement in security matters. Warner’s many accomplishments are related to health care, service to military families and strengthening our economy during the current recession. He was a leader in addressing our massive economic problems in the COVID-19 pandemic. These stimulus bills were written to serve individuals, small businesses, large businesses, hospitals and public health, federal safety nets, local governments and public education.
Warner closely worked with fellow U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., to address Virginia’s problems. They sponsored legislation for worker protection with the reopening of federal offices during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also sponsored legislation to provide a $20 million grant for Hampton University to support its Virginia Workforce Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.
When Warner’s term as Virginia governor ended in 2006, Virginia received awards for Best State for Business, Best Managed State and Best State to Receive a Public Education.
Warner has distinguished himself as a competent legislator who gets things done for Virginians and performs his duties with considerable integrity.
Kevin M. Raymond.
Woodbridge.