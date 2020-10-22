Letter to the Editor, Oct. 23, 2020: Weigh Plato's four virtues of leadership when voting

Weigh Plato's four virtues

of leadership when voting

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

About 2,500 years ago, Greek philosopher Plato argued that a benevolent monarchy was the most efficient form of government because it did not require any input or approval. The “king’s word” was law, and a king fairly sharing the wealth and justice of the nation would be ideal. However, Plato then refuted his own argument by saying that a benevolent monarch was the worst form of government because monarchs usually become the “worst despots and tyrants.”

How do tyrants and despots gain power? They exploit their subjects with falsehoods, glib generalizations and empty promises. Misguided subjects simply swear allegiance to the monarch, and the monarch does whatever he/she wants. Loyalty becomes a higher virtue than honesty, as shortcomings of the leader are rationalized or ignored. Subjects fail to recognize the tyrant's grip on their minds.

Citizens, however, want something to say about who will govern them, with what laws and for how long. Being a citizen requires involvement and the expectation of honesty from the leader. Citizens pledge their allegiance to an ideal, such as the U.S. Constitution, and consider that the leader belongs to them.