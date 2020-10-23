Letter to the Editor, Oct. 24, 2020: Good lacks transparency in financial disclosures

Good lacks transparency

in financial disclosures

Bob Good, the Republican congressional candidate in the 5th District, has landed in ethical — and potentially legal — hot water for failing to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial investments over a multiyear period. According to recent news reports, Good failed to disclose any assets in ethics forms dating back to 2016. But after facing questions about the forms’ accuracy and completeness, Good abruptly made an about-face and disclosed owning stock in dozens of companies worth up to $1.8 million. Even more troubling, Good disclosed owning stock in two companies, Abbott Laboratories and McKesson, that had business before Campbell County when he was a county supervisor.