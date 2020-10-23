Letter to the Editor, Oct. 24, 2020: Wittman failed to act in district's best interest

Wittman failed to act in

district's best interest

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act. Per FiveThirtyEight.com, in just this congressional session, he voted against extending housing assistance during the pandemic as well as the second round of the HEROES Act for general assistance; against expanding the Affordable Care Act; against disaster aid for Puerto Rico; against preventing workplace violence in health care and social services sites; against blocking sales of arms to be used against Yemeni citizens; against humanitarian aid at the Mexican border; and against lowering drug costs. Those are just some of the votes that jumped out at me as almost certainly resulting in direct personal suffering or possibly death of other people.