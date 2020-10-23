Letter to the Editor, Oct. 24, 2020: Wittman failed to act in district's best interest

Wittman failed to act in
district's best interest
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act. Per FiveThirtyEight.com, in just this congressional session, he voted against extending housing assistance during the pandemic as well as the second round of the HEROES Act for general assistance; against expanding the Affordable Care Act; against disaster aid for Puerto Rico; against preventing workplace violence in health care and social services sites; against blocking sales of arms to be used against Yemeni citizens; against humanitarian aid at the Mexican border; and against lowering drug costs. Those are just some of the votes that jumped out at me as almost certainly resulting in direct personal suffering or possibly death of other people.
Wittman cast other multiple “against” votes this session to help him earn his 95.2% support rating for this administration. He opposed several bans against offshore drilling; voted against clean energy research and efficiency; blocked addressing discrimination in education programs; voted against multiple bills supporting infrastructure, protections for consumers’ financial health, age discrimination, workplace safety and environmental exposure.
He says he is pro-life, then votes against protections and help for people who need them. He says he is a strong supporter of the environment but votes to permit actions to damage it. He proclaims his experience and expertise in public health, but poses unmasked during speeches and photos at the Hanover Republican dinner.
These are just a fraction of the political choices Wittman made in this past session of Congress. They hurt the health, welfare and/or safety of my fellow humans. I chose to vote for Democrat Qasim Rashid.
Lynn Melton.
Reedville.