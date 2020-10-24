Letter to the Editor, Oct. 25, 2020: Should diversity trump standards of excellence?

Should diversity trump

standards of excellence?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Paige Lanier Chargois' recent Correspondent of the Day letter, "Greater effort needed to boost school’s diversity," suggests that the pain she feels for the low enrollment of students from racially diverse backgrounds at Maggie L. Walker Governor's School can be remedied by dispensing with the meritocratic admissions process based on standard testing and academic achievement. Her remedy seems to be a demographic selective system, where the sole objective of admission is to create a diversified student body that mirrors the ethnic makeup of the area.

Maggie L. Walker's sister school in Fairfax County, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (ranked as one of the elite schools in the United States), now will fulfill its diversity mission by eliminating standardized testing and admitting students with a grade point average of 3.5 or better, accompanied by a strong recommendation from the applicant's school. The students' names will go into a lottery, which will decide who is admitted. Asian students, who presently make up 70% of the student body, will see their numbers drop as diversity trumps academic excellence.