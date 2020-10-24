Letter to the Editor, Oct. 25, 2020: Teaching firearm handling in schools is wrongheaded

Teaching firearm handling

in schools is wrongheaded

I was disturbed by Gerald Crowell's recent Letter to the Editor. He favors teaching firearm safety to children in the public schools and even training on weapons on gun ranges. This entirely is wrongheaded for the reason that handguns have one purpose and one only: to kill or maim another human being. I have no qualms about rifles or shotguns that are used for hunting, if the purpose is to provide food from the kill. But, to my knowledge, no handguns are used for hunting purposes.