Letter to the Editor, Oct. 25, 2020: Voters expect senators to show up, do their jobs

Voters expect senators

to show up, do their jobs

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee shamefully boycotted the committee's final meeting Thursday and punted on their responsibility to vote "yea" or "nay" on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court. The Republican members voted in the affirmative, 12-0, to advance her nomination to the full Senate, without a single Democrat voting or even present. Early next week, Virginia's Democratic U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine will have the opportunity to show up when the full Senate considers Barrett's qualifications to be the next associate justice of the Supreme Court. Boycotting that session and refusing to vote should not be an option for a responsible U.S. senator. Virginians expect Warner and Kaine to show up, participate and vote their conscience on Barrett's nomination, "yea" or "nay." If following the boycott order of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is a higher priority than doing their jobs and representing their constituents, their resignations gladly will be accepted. Virginians expect more from their United States senators than participation in yet another political prank.