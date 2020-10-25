Letter to the Editor, Oct. 26, 2020: DMV throws up roadblocks in license renewal process

DMV throws up roadblocks
in license renewal process
Editor, Timers-Dispatch:
My driver’s license is due for renewal in mid-November. I attempted to renew online, but was notified by computer that I must appear in person for a vision test — a test I was given this past year when I obtained my Real ID. I took my renewal notice to the Department of Motor Vehicles only to find that it was closed tight, with entry by appointment only. Once home, I tried to arrange for an appointment at my local DMV office, then any other nearby DMV office. None have any appointments available far into next year. I called the DMV phone number, but no one answered and I could not leave a message.
It is not possible to exist in America today without a valid driver’s license: to drive, shop, fly or vote. I am a senior citizen, a veteran and a Virginia resident for more than 25 years. I have been driving for 60 years and have a flawless driving record. My vision is good, and I am in good health physically and mentally. The DMV provides a vital function, but now is dysfunctional. It is insisting I comply with a requirement it is not capable of providing.
I am sympathetic with the potential vulnerability of DMV employees to exposure to the coronavirus. However, to make demands the DMV cannot deliver is not rational. I looked into alternative ways of retaining my driving privileges, such as the two-year online renewal option, but that option is not available to those age 75 and older.
With the DMV so backlogged as to be unable to function, logic suggests that a waiver or extension for anyone with a valid license and a demonstrable safe driving record would ease the pain for everyone, the DMV included. Gov. Ralph Northam has made several short-term extensions, but the virus and the dysfunction continue. A long-term solution must be provided, and soon.
James P. Luke.
Leesburg.