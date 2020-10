Rescue package needed

for those drowning in debt

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am compelled to express my utter frustration with our elected leaders and their inability to simply address the needs of the American people.

What is so frustrating is the back-and-forth and no agreement on a second stimulus package.

We simply declare an urgent SOS. The American people are begging for somebody to respond to our SOS: Send Our Stimulus.

Ron J. Melancon.