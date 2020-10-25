Letter to the Editor, Oct. 26, 2020: Richmonder grateful for removal of geese

Richmonder grateful

for removal of geese

I am so happy to see that some geese have been removed from Byrd Park. I walk my dog six days a week there and have been so sad about the continuous excrement those ducks pass on the sidewalk and in the water. It is so unhealthy for everyone, especially for children. I pick up after my dog and have for 10 years. That lake is a joy to many. I was glad to see the ducks on a recent visit but was so happy some of the geese were gone. Thank you to whoever did this. I have lived in Richmond for 60 years and enjoyed the beautiful Byrd Park lakes so much. I know there are many people who are so glad this was done.