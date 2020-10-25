Letter to the Editor, Oct. 26, 2020: Stoney lacks basic grasp of governmental function

Stoney lacks basic grasp

of governmental function

Did anyone else find humor in Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's self-congratulatory reference to the paving that is occurring in many parts of the city, as if maintaining our roads isn't a basic function of government? What's next? Will he pat himself on the back for not suspending trash removal? And what about the surplus in the city's budget? How about reinstating leaf removal? Or freezing increases in real estate assessments? Not a chance; we might need to purchase bicycles with the general fund so that people actually will use the new bike lanes on Patterson Avenue and elsewhere. No, purchasing bikes won't be enough — we'll have to increase the vehicle tax to a level that financially coerces residents onto the seat of a bike. The mayor has a plan for us and it has nothing to do with the basic functions of government.