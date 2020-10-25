Letter to the Editor, Oct. 26, 2020: Visitors to Richmond will see new chapter of history

Visitors to Richmond will

see new chapter of history

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond's golden autumn almost is upon us. This year is an historic moment in time for true history lovers visiting Richmond.

Imagine the opportunity to walk through this historic moment, which is not a re-enactment or revised — actually experience history that now is unfolding and will be written in books long after our own lives are forgotten.

The trees along Monument Avenue will be transformed into golds, oranges and reds. Their branches frame an historic old neighborhood listed as one of our country's most beautiful. It was an outdoor museum that recently has been laid to ruin.