Letter to the Editor, Oct. 26, 2020: Visitors to Richmond will see new chapter of history

Visitors to Richmond will
see new chapter of history
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond's golden autumn almost is upon us. This year is an historic moment in time for true history lovers visiting Richmond.
Imagine the opportunity to walk through this historic moment, which is not a re-enactment or revised — actually experience history that now is unfolding and will be written in books long after our own lives are forgotten.
The trees along Monument Avenue will be transformed into golds, oranges and reds. Their branches frame an historic old neighborhood listed as one of our country's most beautiful. It was an outdoor museum that recently has been laid to ruin.
Most of the statues, executed by renowned sculptors more than a century ago, have been removed from their pedestals — some toppled by vandals while elected state and city officials passively sat by for weeks, protected by their bodyguards in their halls of power. The pedestals remain and are spray-painted in vibrant colors with obscene words mocking police and individuals. Small-business owners have lost everything and their nearby storefronts are boarded up. Lives and life savings have been shattered. Evidence of unfettered mob rule is being wiped away with the ashes.
Visitors to the historic Virginia Capitol can see the empty alcoves where the busts of famous Virginians once stood. But these sculptures silently disappeared in the night, by the hand of the commonwealth's government. And now, all this is part of Virginia's history.
So, please, visit Richmond at this beautiful time of year and listen to the breeze whispering through the trees, as it has for centuries. And if what you see speaks to you, listen and remember.
P.N. Hendy.
Manakin-Sabot.