Letter to the Editor, Oct. 27, 2020: High court case presents revisionist WWII history

High court case presents

revisionist WWII history

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Like many, I was interested in the recent U.S. Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Too often, we forget that behind every Supreme Court case, there are real families. While the focus of the hearings largely was on future cases concerning religious liberty, individual rights and health care, an upcoming December Supreme Court case is particularly important to Jewish families like mine.

On Dec. 7, ironically Pearl Harbor Day, the justices will hear Federal Republic of Germany vs. Philipp, et al. This case pits a major NATO ally versus four Jewish families whose property was taken by Hermann Göring and then presented to Adolf Hitler for his birthday. At issue is the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and whether it unintentionally provides a safe harbor for bad state actors. In this instance, a German taxpayer-funded museum is holding the property of Jewish families who were able to flee Europe immediately before millions of other Jewish families were massacred.

The brief that Germany recently filed before the Supreme Court presents an outrageous revisionist history of the Holocaust.