Letter to the Editor, Oct. 27, 2020: High court case presents revisionist WWII history

High court case presents
revisionist WWII history
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Like many, I was interested in the recent U.S. Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Too often, we forget that behind every Supreme Court case, there are real families. While the focus of the hearings largely was on future cases concerning religious liberty, individual rights and health care, an upcoming December Supreme Court case is particularly important to Jewish families like mine.
On Dec. 7, ironically Pearl Harbor Day, the justices will hear Federal Republic of Germany vs. Philipp, et al. This case pits a major NATO ally versus four Jewish families whose property was taken by Hermann Göring and then presented to Adolf Hitler for his birthday. At issue is the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and whether it unintentionally provides a safe harbor for bad state actors. In this instance, a German taxpayer-funded museum is holding the property of Jewish families who were able to flee Europe immediately before millions of other Jewish families were massacred.
The brief that Germany recently filed before the Supreme Court presents an outrageous revisionist history of the Holocaust.
Democrats and Republicans are bracing for the most contentious Election Day in modern American history. Bipartisanship seemingly is dead. However, I applaud U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, for teaming up with her Republican colleague on the Armed Services Committee, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana. These congressional leaders are demanding answers on why Germany would choose to make such bizarre claims absolving itself. They rallied diverse bipartisan signatories to an open letter to German Ambassador Emily Haber.
We should take comfort that the Virginia General Assembly has taken steps to strengthen Holocaust education in public school curricula. While we do not know what the Supreme Court will decide, we do know that Virginia's students will know the real facts of what conditions were like for Jews in Germany in the 1930s.
Amy Goel.
Richmond.