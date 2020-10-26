Letter to the Editor, Oct. 27, 2020: Reader takes exception to Howell comments on VMI

Reader takes exception
to Howell comments on VMI
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
RTD columnist Jeff Schapiro technically was correct in stating that Virginia Military Institute (VMI) was the last public college in Virginia to admit Blacks. This, however, was not due to any resistance to do so. Records show that prior to the fall of 1967, only two Black students had applied: One never completed his application and the second did not meet the academic requirements. In February 1968, a Black applicant was accepted, and was followed by four more; all five became cadets in the fall and three went on to graduate.
Black alumni include a Rhodes scholar, a four-star Air Force general and many others who have had distinguished careers.
For state Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, to say that she isn't "sure how relevant [VMI] is" and that "... its time has passed" shows an appalling lack of familiarity with the contributions that the school has made to the commonwealth and to the nation, and suggests that, at least for her, the purpose of Gov. Ralph Northam's investigation is to affirm a verdict that already has been reached.
Bolling Williamson.
White Stone.