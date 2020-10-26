Letter to the Editor, Oct. 27, 2020: Time to stop canceling and give peace a chance

Time to stop canceling

and give peace a chance

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After an anxious summer with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, daily barrages of newscasts reporting on Black Lives Matter activism, protesters unsafely pulling down Confederate statues, and destruction and theft of public property, the politically enabled "cancel culture" movement emerged.

Whether considering the killing of the Cheyenne by the U.S. Calvary during the Sand Creek massacre in 1864 or atrocious treatment of the Jews by the Nazis at Auschwitz during World War II, it appears we haven't learned much from politically enabled systemic genocide.

As a teenager in the 1960s, I had high hopes that everyone would learn something from the civil rights movement and the anti-Vietnam War demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

However, as we head into the 2020 election, it appears that the "cancel culture" movement once again has reared its ugly head.

I'm borrowing a song title from the late singer-songwriter John Lennon to best express my opinion: “Give Peace a Chance.”

Rick Knight.