Letter to the Editor, Oct. 27, 2020: VMI's honor code shapes its graduates
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Although I am not a graduate of Virginia Military Institute (VMI), I have a high regard for the integrity of its alumni. My experience in both the U.S. Marine Corps and in business is that the VMI honor code is so ingrained in its graduates that adhering to it when departing the barracks for the last time is second nature. Even without a VMI graduate saying, "I certify," I knew that the truth was being spoken whenever one of them answered one of my questions.

Malcolm Underwood.

Stuarts Draft.

