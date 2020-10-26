Letter to the Editor, Oct. 27, 2020: Wearing masks reduces spread of deadly viruses

Mask-wearing reduces

spread of deadly viruses

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While in the Army 40 years ago, I spent one year in South Korea and one year in Thailand. In the fall, I noticed that the locals started to wear surgical masks. I was told this was due to the coming flu season. In that part of the world, spreading around a cold or the flu is considered poor manners. They learned many, many years ago that if they don't respect each other, they would have epidemics every flu season.

Go online and look at news broadcasts from Korea, Thailand and Taiwan. You might not understand what they are saying, but notice that everyone is wearing masks. The news anchor in the booth, the reporters in the field, the people they interview, the leaders of the countries. They all are wearing masks, and they don't take them off when they step up to the mic to speak because they know that is how the virus is spread.

Gov. Ralph Northam, who is a doctor, takes his mask off every time he opens his mouth. Every time I see President Donald Trump or Northam on TV, the immortal words of Forrest Gump come to mind, "Stupid is as stupid does." Both Trump and Northam have contracted COVID-19.