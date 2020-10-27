Letter to the Editor, Oct. 28, 2020: Children should report, not handle, found weapons

Children should report,

not handle, found weapons

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Correspondent Noel Einolf recently stated his position with a dignity rarely seen now in his letter "Teaching firearm handling in schools is wrongheaded." As a retired professional law enforcement officer, I share what I believe his concern is about "handling guns." Many people, including most children, should not "handle" guns. I want my grandchildren not to be trained as killers.

Fortunately, the National Rifle Association (NRA) devised a solution: Children don't handle guns, as taught through the NRA Eddie Eagle Gunsafe Program. The program teaches children to not handle firearms but to tell a grown-up about any firearm "found." Period.

Einolf might have missed two points: Pepper spray and mace often do not repel a violent attacker, as law enforcement officers can attest; and, handgun target shooting is a relaxing and enjoyable activity for many of us. He is correct about handguns being unsuitable for most hunting.

C.S. Kessler.