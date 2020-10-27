Letter to the Editor, Oct. 28, 2020: Electric rates will rise under imperfect VCEA

Electric rates will rise
under imperfect VCEA
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kim Jemaine and Michael Town distorted issues and ignored physical and financial reality in their recent op-ed, "Virginia Clean Economy Act: A historic win for climate action."
Electric utilities are “natural monopolies” under the overview of utility commissions, such as the State Corporation Commission (SCC) in Virginia. Investor-owned electric utilities, including Dominion Energy, cannot unilaterally raise rates or drop customers. Dominion is obligated to provide reliable service at reasonable rates to all customers in its service territory.
Utility investors assume that all prudently incurred costs of service to customers, including those for new regulations such as the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), will be borne by customers. In exchange for that protection, a ceiling on investor returns is set by the SCC. Since utility investors generally are risk-averse, concerns that they might be on the hook for costs beyond the utility’s control might cause them to take their capital elsewhere. This would reduce the capital required to construct utility infrastructure; thus, new construction could come to a halt.
Over the past 20-plus years, Germany significantly has increased its solar and wind power generation. Over that time, German electric rates doubled, yet carbon from its electric generation decreased very little. The VCEA dramatically will increase electric rates.
The Achilles' heel of wind power and solar power is their inherent unreliability. Too often, the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow. Simply replacing fossil fuel with solar and wind power is not sufficient. Given the long planning horizon for generation construction, it would be foolish to schedule the shutdown of fossil fuel-powered energy plants without knowing what generation mix will take its place.
It is very easy for legislators to say “Make it so.” Actually “making it so” is much harder.
David Hostetler.
Midlothian.