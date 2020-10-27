Letter to the Editor, Oct. 28, 2020: Electric rates will rise under imperfect VCEA

Electric rates will rise

under imperfect VCEA

Electric utilities are “natural monopolies” under the overview of utility commissions, such as the State Corporation Commission (SCC) in Virginia. Investor-owned electric utilities, including Dominion Energy, cannot unilaterally raise rates or drop customers. Dominion is obligated to provide reliable service at reasonable rates to all customers in its service territory.

Utility investors assume that all prudently incurred costs of service to customers, including those for new regulations such as the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), will be borne by customers. In exchange for that protection, a ceiling on investor returns is set by the SCC. Since utility investors generally are risk-averse, concerns that they might be on the hook for costs beyond the utility’s control might cause them to take their capital elsewhere. This would reduce the capital required to construct utility infrastructure; thus, new construction could come to a halt.