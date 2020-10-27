Letter to the Editor, Oct. 28: Burying power lines might cut maintenance costs

Burying power lines could

cut maintenance costs

Every time I see downed electric wires or crews butchering trees, I remember my husband's oft-repeated criticism: "This is a Third World country." Why can't Dominion Virginia Power bury those ugly reminders of how far we lag behind European countries? I do not buy the idea that systematically burying the wires should cost the customers. Eventually, there would be no more expenses for lopping off tree limbs, replacing old poles, repairing downed wires and, worst of all, cleaning up after wire fires. Eventually, we would have a much-improved, more environmentally friendly and better-looking commonwealth.