Letter to the Editor, Oct. 28: Burying power lines might cut maintenance costs

Burying power lines could
cut maintenance costs
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Every time I see downed electric wires or crews butchering trees, I remember my husband's oft-repeated criticism: "This is a Third World country." Why can't Dominion Virginia Power bury those ugly reminders of how far we lag behind European countries? I do not buy the idea that systematically burying the wires should cost the customers. Eventually, there would be no more expenses for lopping off tree limbs, replacing old poles, repairing downed wires and, worst of all, cleaning up after wire fires. Eventually, we would have a much-improved, more environmentally friendly and better-looking commonwealth.
And as we claw our way forward through the 21st century, perhaps we as customers should spend some money installing solar panels where we can. Yes, there are neighborhoods that frown on putting "ugly" solar panels on the roofs. Really? No wonder Richmond gets a reputation for Third World complacency.
Virginia Pelling.
Richmond.