Letter to the Editor, Oct. 28: Henrico leaders earn 'F' on school reopening plans

Henrico leaders earn 'F'
on school reopening plans
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The decision by Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) leadership, at the urging of members of the Henrico Education Association, to further delay full reopening of schools by another three months for the majority of students continues their misplaced priorities that disregard the needs of students. It is astonishing how neighboring school systems, as well as thousands of others across the country, have been able to safely reopen while Henrico continues to delay.
Despite repeated assurances over the past two months to the public and the Henrico County Board of Supervisors that the system was capable of fully reopening in mid-November, this further delay demonstrates a lack of leadership and planning.
At the recent school board hearing, the contrast was stark between those parents calmly and rationally seeking a choice and those in the "keep the schools closed" group who resorted to screaming, crying and other antics, even though a virtual option was guaranteed to every student and the administration said it would seek to accommodate teachers with special circumstances. It’s too bad that those parents who were ready to return their children to school — which was the majority, according to two school system surveys — were denied that choice.
HCPS leadership even ignored the counsel of Dr. Danny Avula — the director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts — who repeatedly has said the damage being done by virtual education far outweighs the risks associated with infection.
No parent wants to put a child in harm’s way. Every family has struggled with what is the best choice for their children. Unfortunately, that right to choose has been taken out of their hands by fearmongers whose demands have little to do with improving education but instead seek to promote an extreme political agenda.
Chris Lloyd.
Glen Allen.