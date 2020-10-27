Letter to the Editor, Oct. 28: Henrico leaders earn 'F' on school reopening plans

Henrico leaders earn 'F'

on school reopening plans

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The decision by Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) leadership, at the urging of members of the Henrico Education Association, to further delay full reopening of schools by another three months for the majority of students continues their misplaced priorities that disregard the needs of students. It is astonishing how neighboring school systems, as well as thousands of others across the country, have been able to safely reopen while Henrico continues to delay.

Despite repeated assurances over the past two months to the public and the Henrico County Board of Supervisors that the system was capable of fully reopening in mid-November, this further delay demonstrates a lack of leadership and planning.