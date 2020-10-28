Letter to the Editor, Oct. 29, 2020: Always buckle up before hitting the road

Always buckle up

before hitting the road

It’s a heartwarming story: Earlier this month, a South Dakota high school football player, partially paralyzed from the waist down from a car crash, is helped by his teammates to walk a few steps across the goal line to score a touchdown. This was another step in his — and his family’s — three-year battle to recover emotionally, physically and financially from the result of his being ejected from a vehicle during a crash. The sad fact is that the simple act of wearing a seat belt probably would have prevented his injuries and the difficult past three years. This past month in Chesterfield County, a man was killed after being ejected during a crash. A passenger stated that just moments before the crash, he decided to put on his seat belt. He was not injured. It’s a scientifically and anecdotally proven fact that seat belts save lives, it’s common sense to wear them and it’s the law. Just take a minute and buckle up. You never know what might happen after you drive off.