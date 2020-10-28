Letter to the Editor, Oct. 29, 2020: Kudos to RTD's Boyer for sea rise story

Kudos to RTD's Boyer

for sea rise story

The Sunday Times-Dispatch printed an article by John Boyer, Weather Editor extraordinaire on the King Tide. It was wonderful, with examples of "things to come" for our state. I don't think it will happen in my lifetime, but youngsters need to be aware of the rising waters facing not only our state but also all of the coastal places on the East Coast. When Boyer says 180 miles of roadway will be inundated in 40 years, that will be total devastation for so many people and places. Thank you, Mr. Boyer, for all your articles and the information they impart.