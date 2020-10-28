Letter to the Editor, Oct. 29, 2020:Reader calls out DMV for age discrimination

Reader calls out DMV

for age discrimination

Editor, Times Dispatch:

Thank you to James P. Luke for his Letter to the Editor detailing his frustrating experience dealing with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). I, too, am a veteran (World War II) and went through something similar at the DMV a month ago.

I have a clean driving record, having driven for more than 70 years, not just in the state of Virginia but all over the United States without one chargeable accident. The DMV did not renew my license because of my age. My wife and I live in Goochland County, and we must have transportation: My wife suffered a stroke 2½ years ago and periodically still has to see her doctor, and we need to get to the store to buy groceries, etc.

The DMV ought to:

• Revise its appointment system and put senior citizens at the front of the line, or allow any computer-smart senior citizen to conduct his/her business online;