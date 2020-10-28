Letter to the Editor, Oct. 29, 2020: Virginia's museums need everyone's support

Virginia's museums

need everyone's support

A recent article in the RTD noted the negative impact of the COVID-19 virus on museums nationwide as well as locally. Attendance is down 50% or more at many of these institutions. Some art museums have been forced to sell treasured paintings for millions of dollars in order to survive. The Richmond metro area is fortunate to have outstanding museums, such as the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC), the Valentine, the Science Museum of Virginia and many others. They are hurting and need our support. I urge central Virginia citizens to support our museums by purchasing memberships and visiting on a regular basis. You never know what you might learn. For instance, I thought I knew all about Capt. John Smith and Pocahontas at Jamestown, but during a recent visit to the VMHC, I learned that at one point in his life, Smith was sold as a slave to a Turk before escaping and making his way back to England. Check out our museums and enrich your life.