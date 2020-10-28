Letter to the Editor, Oct. 29, 2020: Wearing mask, like obeying traffic laws, saves lives

Wearing mask, like obeying

traffic laws, saves lives

Why are many of our fellow citizens acting like spoiled brats? They say: “I don’t need to wear a mask,” “You can’t make me” and “You’re trying to take away my freedom.” Isn’t that how selfish brats act when you need them to do something that’s for their own good and the good of others, but they are too immature and selfish to get it?

If you are one of those citizens, let me ask you a question: Do you stop on red and go on green? Of course you do, because if we all decided to fly through intersections, there would be injured and/or dead people all over town every day. I’m sure you are not trying to get the traffic law repealed that requires each of us to wait our turn, because we all can see that it is for everyone’s benefit. Wearing a mask and maintaining appropriate social distance are rules based on the same principal. So why can’t you see that following the recommendations of our medical experts will protect you and your fellow citizens, just like stopping at the red light?