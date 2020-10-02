Letter to the Editor, Oct. 3, 2020: Could isolation booths prevent debate debacle?

Could isolation booths

prevent debate debacle?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Tuesday night, I watch the presidential debate, which was neither presidential nor a debate. A debate is a civilized point-counterpoint exchange to questions asked by a moderator. On Tuesday, we saw a referee separating pugilists in a schoolyard brawl who bellowed at one another, hurling insults and offering a paucity of solutions to the problems that need to be addressed in our democratic republic. I won’t dwell on the embarrassment that I felt by this sideshow because I prefer to focus on solutions. Here are two.

Let’s learn from the past to avoid another debacle as we witnessed Tuesday night. Television shows from the 1950s ("The $64,000 Question") and 1970s ("Name That Tune") had isolation booths to prevent the occupant from hearing what was being said on the outside of the booth. For the next debate, let's put each candidate in a separate booth, allowing him to hear what is being said while shutting his mic off until the moderator flicks the red light in the booth to green.