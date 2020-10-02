Letter to the Editor, Oct. 3, 2020: Debaters' bad behavior shocks, insults voter

Debaters' bad behavior

shocks, insults voter

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I weep for my nation. As a prospective voter, I feel insulted and cheated. As a U.S. citizen, I am embarrassed. We have been told for weeks that this will to be the most important presidential election in the history of this country, and that the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden would be the most important of our lifetime. Instead, we got a spectacle that began with an intro that was as honky-tonk as a Hank Williams Jr. ballad. It lacked only Michael Buffer shouting, "Are you ready to rumble?"

Then came these two septuagenarians, properly coiffed, beautifully attired in serious blue power suits and ties, and striding like the men of power that they are, one the president of the United States of America, the other the former vice president. The first question was posed by the moderator and from that moment, the debate was finished and the debacle began. Two spoiled, angry brats emerged from the suits, slinging lies, insults and mud at each other. There was not even the pretense of courtesy nor respect. The moderator, Chris Wallace, completely was ignored and, being a gentleman, seemed as out of place as a seminarian in a biker bar.