Letter to the Editor, Oct. 3, 2020: Police professionalism helped restore calm

Police professionalism

helped restore calm

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently was awakened at 4 a.m. by multiple voices yelling and screaming outside. This was not the first time that neighbors have gone off like this; it seems to be a regular occurrence. I rolled over and tried to go back to sleep. But I thought, "What if no one else is calling the police and someone is truly in danger?" So I got up to look for my phone. Just then the police cars arrived — seven police vehicles, plus an ambulance.

Even after they arrived, multiple family members continued screaming profanities at each other and at the police. One family member who seemed to be in a mental crisis kept repeating that he didn’t want to go to jail, and he kept walking away from the police officers as they tried to engage him. I stood behind my screen door feeling like every other voyeur who hopes to capture something shocking and then blame police brutality.