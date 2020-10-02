Letter to the Editor, Oct. 3, 2020: Police professionalism helped restore calm

Police professionalism
helped restore calm
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently was awakened at 4 a.m. by multiple voices yelling and screaming outside. This was not the first time that neighbors have gone off like this; it seems to be a regular occurrence. I rolled over and tried to go back to sleep. But I thought, "What if no one else is calling the police and someone is truly in danger?" So I got up to look for my phone. Just then the police cars arrived — seven police vehicles, plus an ambulance.
Even after they arrived, multiple family members continued screaming profanities at each other and at the police. One family member who seemed to be in a mental crisis kept repeating that he didn’t want to go to jail, and he kept walking away from the police officers as they tried to engage him. I stood behind my screen door feeling like every other voyeur who hopes to capture something shocking and then blame police brutality.
But our Richmond police officers were awesome. I saw them standing there, unarmed, hands at their sides for the most part, talking to the family members to de-escalate the situation. They probably were well-acquainted with this particular man from previous encounters. I only can imagine how aware they must have been of keeping their own adrenaline in check. This was not a situation for a social worker to step in — it could have gotten very dicey, very fast. I thought if this man aggressively had turned on them, there’s no telling what could happen.
Luckily, the police officers had everything under control within an hour and they left, one by one. No one should judge what police officers have to decide in split second, or to put up with what they have to put up with in a night’s work. I’m very glad this ended peacefully, in great part due to the skills of the Richmond city police.
Margie Langston.
Richmond.