Letter to the Editor, Oct. 30, 2020: HCPS's Selden had notable achievements at Longwood

HCPS's Selden had notable
achievements at Longwood
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One of my greatest pleasures in life was not only teaching for 33 years at Longwood University, but also having had the great pleasure of knowing, teaching and appreciating Jane Tibbs Selden, a longtime teacher in Henrico County Public Schools. Her levels of energy and giving were amazing to all who knew and loved her.
Jane, a biology major, graduated in 1969 and left a long, remarkable trail behind her. She had so much energy and "giving" in her that she must have broken all records, even to this day, in all that she accomplished.
She gave totally to countless organizations, causes and activities.
Most noted were GEIST, Longwood's honor organization, chosen on grades and college community involvements; the Honors Council and Judicial Board; member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority; and member of the esteemed secret organization of CHI, which recognized honorable acts from students, faculty and staff at Longwood.
In giving great balance to Jane's life at Longwood, she played on the varsity tennis team, the varsity hockey team and was awarded a place on the regional Tidewater Hockey Team. Her athletic achievements were highlighted by serving as president of Longwood's Athletic Association. She also was elected in her senior year as Longwood's May Queen. There is no question as to her being recognized by Longwood as one of the recipients in the 1969 listings of Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.
I am confident that I speak for many from Jane's alma mater in how very pleased and proud we are that she was here and diligently carried on her stellar traditions in her chosen career of teaching, continuing to touch and influence others in positive ways.
Nancy Andrews,
Professor Emeritus, Longwood University.
Farmville.