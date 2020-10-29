Letter to the Editor, Oct. 30, 2020: HCPS's Selden had notable achievements at Longwood

HCPS's Selden had notable

achievements at Longwood

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One of my greatest pleasures in life was not only teaching for 33 years at Longwood University, but also having had the great pleasure of knowing, teaching and appreciating Jane Tibbs Selden, a longtime teacher in Henrico County Public Schools. Her levels of energy and giving were amazing to all who knew and loved her.

Jane, a biology major, graduated in 1969 and left a long, remarkable trail behind her. She had so much energy and "giving" in her that she must have broken all records, even to this day, in all that she accomplished.

She gave totally to countless organizations, causes and activities.

Most noted were GEIST, Longwood's honor organization, chosen on grades and college community involvements; the Honors Council and Judicial Board; member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority; and member of the esteemed secret organization of CHI, which recognized honorable acts from students, faculty and staff at Longwood.