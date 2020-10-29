Letter to the Editor, Oct. 30, 2020: Noisy truck issue revs up city and county readers

Noisy truck issue revs up

city and county readers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to William Hogate’s recent entry in Your 2 Cents regarding “unmufflered” vehicles, I tried addressing this issue for about five years (between 2010 and 2015). I noticed that pickup trucks were becoming a problem, like motorcycles and some little cars.

My state delegate told me that there are laws in place. The police told me that they don’t possess decibel field devices to enforce the law.

My mechanic/vehicle inspector told me that as long as the tailpipe extends 2 feet beyond the cab of the pickup, no muffler is required.

I ask that everyone please complain to their elected state legislator about this issue.

C.J. Wright.