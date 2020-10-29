Letter to the Editor, Oct. 30, 2020: Reader criticizes Northam over Peay's resignation

Reader criticizes Northam

over Peay's resignation

It was very disheartening to read of the recent resignation of Virginia Military Institute (VMI) Superintendent retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III. In Peay’s letter of resignation, he states that Clark Mercer, Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief of staff, informed him that “the governor and certain legislative leaders had lost confidence in my leadership as superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute and desire my resignation.”

Regardless of the views of the governor and certain legislative leaders, Peay has a sterling reputation from his past service to our country and has done a great job in his 17 years as the school's superintendent. At VMI, he led the Vision 2039 program, a plan that will guide the institute for decades to come and meeting its culmination at the school’s 200th anniversary. He pushed for these updates and additions to VMI while maintaining the academics first approach. We commend him on a job well done.

Unsure where such criticism from the governor and several legislative leaders stems from? It is understood that VMI’s superintendent reports to the governor, and the governor can request to make such changes. I would note, however, that the governor reports to the people of the commonwealth and that many of them have lost confidence in his and certain legislators’ leadership during their tenure. Should the people of the commonwealth write in and ask him, plus these certain legislators, to resign? We believe for the betterment of Virginia that this would be the better route. Reinstate Peay, where he can continue to effect proper leadership, and get the ineffective politicians out of office and back into the real world, where their ineptitude will not suffice.